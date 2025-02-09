IDF expands Iron Wall op in West Bank, targets Nur al-Shams terror stronghold

Hundreds of terrorists, some with blood on their hands, have been released so far as part of the cease-fire hostage return deal with Hamas, many of whom have returned to the West Bank. In response, the IDF is expanding its operations in the region. On the 20th day of Operation Iron Wall, the IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday morning that IDF troops, alongside Border Police and Shin Bet forces, began operating overnight in Nur al-Shams, a so-called refugee camp near Tulkarm that has become a stronghold for terror activity. During the opening strike of the operation, troops fired at several armed terrorists. According to security sources, hits were confirmed, with several terrorists killed and others arrested.

2 View gallery Attacking Nur-al-Shams ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

Palestinians claimed that a 23-year-old woman, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, was killed, and her husband critically injured by IDF gunfire after the troops entered the camp. Under the command of Ephraim Brigade Commander Col. Netanel Shamaka, troops are stationed in various parts of the camp, working to clear paths and dismantle explosive devices planted underground – a known tactic used by the terrorists. Progress within the camp is very slow due to the dense population and crowded conditions.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated this morning that "IDF troops are expanding the operation in the northern section of the West Bank to include the Nur al-Shams refugee camp. We are dismantling the terror infrastructure in the camps and preventing its resurgence. We will not allow the Iranian axis of evil to establish an eastern terror front that threatens the communities of the West Bank, the Seam Zone, and major population centers in Israel." This marks the fourth target in the expansion of Operation Iron Wall, following operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and the villages of Tamun and Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley.

Nur al-Shams is considered one of the refugee camps where local terror infrastructure has grown significantly. The phenomenon of armed brigades, which began with the Lion’s Den group in Nablus that was dismantled and moved to Jenin, has advanced further in Nur al-Shams. This includes an organization of dozens of terrorists responsible for numerous shooting attacks on IDF troops and residents of communities along the Seam Zone between Israeli territory and the West Bank.

IDf operating in Nur-a-Shams ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's unit )





Currently, Central Command forces are deployed in three brigade combat teams with special units: in Jenin the Menashe Brigade team is operating; in Tulkarm and Nur al-Shams, the Ephraim Brigade team is active; and in the villages of Tamun, Tayasir, Tubas, and Fara’a, the combat team from the Basic Training Base for Field Units is working. Altogether, hundreds of soldiers are deployed in the northern section of the West Bank with special units, focusing on seizing command centers, operations rooms and explosives labs in the heart of the camps, as well as pursuing terrorists who flee the camps.

The Shin Bet is operating alongside IDF troops in the operation, directing forces to arrest and neutralize targets, while also working to thwart terror attacks in the West Bank and within Israel. Since the beginning of the year, the Shin Bet has engaged in intensive activity, successfully preventing about 150 major attacks, including 45 bombing attempts that were thwarted through arrests of terrorists and terror cells in the West Bank that were manufacturing explosives and planning attacks.

During the operation, Shin Bet and Border Police have foiled no fewer than eight significant attacks, some through airstrikes and others through arrests or the elimination of terrorists. Some countermeasures involved closing intelligence loops, such as the elimination of two terrorists responsible for the shooting attack in the Palestinian village of Funduq, which killed Police Officer Elad Winkelstein, 35; Rachel Cohen, 70; and Aliza Reiss, 73 . Additionally, two terrorists involved in the bombing in the village of Tamun, which killed Staff Sergeant (Res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda , were eliminated.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

According to security sources, the IDF is expected to remain in the northern section of the West Bank for an extended period, possibly staying through the Ramadan period, which begins at the end of the month. One reason for remaining in the area is to neutralize the terror brigades, but also to prevent celebrations and armed parades in honor of terrorists released weekly to the West Bank in exchange for hostages.

Moreover, the Shin Bet and IDF are monitoring those released prisoners. Just last week, a senior security official stated that, based on intelligence data, most released terrorists return to engaging in various forms of terror activity.