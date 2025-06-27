IDF strikes South Lebanon after Hezbollah attempts to rebuild fortification, military says

Explosion from 12 strikes around the village of Tebnit, heard on both sides of the border; Site first destroyed during Israel's war with Hezbollah; IDF says Hezbollah violating ceasefire 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Lior Ben Ari, Shimon Elbaz|
The IDF Air Force on Friday launched strikes on South Lebanon's Beaufort mountain range targeting an underground Hezbollah command center.
According to reports from the area, at least 12 strikes hit the area around the village of Tebnit. Explosions were heard on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon area.
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

"This site is part of a significant underground project that was completely taken out of use following IDF strikes. The IDF identified rehabilitation attempts made by Hezbollah beforehand and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area," the military said in a statement.
"The presence of this site and the attempts to re-establish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."
