IDF strikes South Lebanon after Hezbollah attempts to rebuild fortification, military says

The IDF Air Force on Friday launched strikes on South Lebanon's Beaufort mountain range targeting an underground Hezbollah command center.
According to reports from the area, at least 12 strikes hit the area around the village of Tebnit. Explosions were heard on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon area.
"This site is part of a significant underground project that was completely taken out of use following IDF strikes. The IDF identified rehabilitation attempts made by Hezbollah beforehand and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area," the military said in a statement.
"The presence of this site and the attempts to re-establish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."