IDF drone crashes in Gaza, crowd swarms and steals wreckage

A Skylark unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed Saturday in the Al Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, apparently due to a technical malfunction, residents said. Footage of the drone after its fall was captured by local residents.
The IDF said the UAV made an emergency landing in northern Gaza and that there is no concern of any information being leaked. The army added that the incident is under investigation.
Skylark drones serve as a mid-tier system between the medium-sized “Zik” UAVs used by the Air and Artillery Corps and the smaller "Rokhev Shamayim" UAVs that assist battalion commanders. They are among the smaller UAVs in the IDF arsenal.
Developed by Elbit Systems, the Skylark I and II models first entered service in 2008. The drones are intended for use by brigade-level commanders and can be deployed immediately in the field, including launch, operation and landing. They carry sensors and cameras capable of distinguishing between militants and civilians as well as differentiating between children, women, men and types of vehicles.
Only officers who have completed a dedicated one-year training course operate the Skylark, similar to the Air Force’s remote UAV operator course.