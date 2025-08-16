IDF drone crashes in Gaza, crowd swarms and steals wreckage

The IDF said the UAV made an emergency landing in northern Gaza and that there is no concern of any information being leaked. The army added that the incident is under investigation.

The IDF said the UAV made an emergency landing in northern Gaza and that there is no concern of any information being leaked. The army added that the incident is under investigation.

The IDF said the UAV made an emergency landing in northern Gaza and that there is no concern of any information being leaked. The army added that the incident is under investigation.

Skylark drones serve as a mid-tier system between the medium-sized “Zik” UAVs used by the Air and Artillery Corps and the smaller "Rokhev Shamayim" UAVs that assist battalion commanders. They are among the smaller UAVs in the IDF arsenal.

Skylark drones serve as a mid-tier system between the medium-sized “Zik” UAVs used by the Air and Artillery Corps and the smaller "Rokhev Shamayim" UAVs that assist battalion commanders. They are among the smaller UAVs in the IDF arsenal.

Skylark drones serve as a mid-tier system between the medium-sized “Zik” UAVs used by the Air and Artillery Corps and the smaller "Rokhev Shamayim" UAVs that assist battalion commanders. They are among the smaller UAVs in the IDF arsenal.