Heat wave expected in Israel through start of week

Unseasonably hot weather will continue on Sunday, with widespread heavy heat stress; minor drop in temperatures is expected on Monday, returning to seasonal averages and bringing some relief

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Weather
Summer
A slight rise in temperatures was recorded in Israel on Saturday, with hotter-than-usual conditions persisting mainly in the mountains and inland areas. Most parts of the country faced heavy heat stress.
Unseasonably hot weather will continue on Sunday, with widespread heavy heat stress. A minor drop in temperatures is expected on Monday, returning to seasonal averages and bringing some relief. By Tuesday, another dip will push temperatures below average for late August.
1 View gallery
חוף הים בהרצליה מלא בחודש פברוארחוף הים בהרצליה מלא בחודש פברואר
(Photo: Danny Roup)
Forecast highs and lows for Saturday and Saturday night: Jerusalem 64–90°F (18–32°C); Tel Aviv 79–90°F (26–32°C); Haifa 77–86°F (25–30°C); Safed 68–91°F (20–33°C); Katzrin 73–97°F (23–36°C); Tiberias 75–104°F (24–40°C); Nazareth 72–91°F (22–33°C); Afula 75–95°F (24–35°C); Beit She’an 77–102°F (25–39°C); Lod 75–91°F (24–33°C); Ashdod 77–88°F (25–31°C); Ein Gedi 81–102°F (27–39°C); Beersheba 72–93°F (22–34°C); Mitzpe Ramon 70–90°F (21–32°C); Eilat 82–108°F (28–42°C).
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""