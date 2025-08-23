Heat wave expected in Israel through start of week

A slight rise in temperatures was recorded in Israel on Saturday, with hotter-than-usual conditions persisting mainly in the mountains and inland areas. Most parts of the country faced heavy heat stress.
Unseasonably hot weather will continue on Sunday, with widespread heavy heat stress. A minor drop in temperatures is expected on Monday, returning to seasonal averages and bringing some relief. By Tuesday, another dip will push temperatures below average for late August.
Forecast highs and lows for Saturday and Saturday night: Jerusalem 64–90°F (18–32°C); Tel Aviv 79–90°F (26–32°C); Haifa 77–86°F (25–30°C); Safed 68–91°F (20–33°C); Katzrin 73–97°F (23–36°C); Tiberias 75–104°F (24–40°C); Nazareth 72–91°F (22–33°C); Afula 75–95°F (24–35°C); Beit She’an 77–102°F (25–39°C); Lod 75–91°F (24–33°C); Ashdod 77–88°F (25–31°C); Ein Gedi 81–102°F (27–39°C); Beersheba 72–93°F (22–34°C); Mitzpe Ramon 70–90°F (21–32°C); Eilat 82–108°F (28–42°C).