IDF says 2 rockets fired from Gaza, one explodes off coast of central Israel

The IDF on Tuesday confirmed that two rockets were fired from the southern Gaza Strip following reports of explosions heard across central Israeli cities.

According to the army, one of the rockets exploded off the coast of the Gush Dan region, while the other did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded.

1 View gallery Rockets fired from Gaza toward central Israel

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it "bombarded Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 rockets in response to the zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people.

A senior Al-Qassam official told Al Jazeera that the two missiles were launched from an area where IDF vehicles were present.

The failed attack came just days before a planned summit on Thursday, involving Israel and mediators attempting to negotiate a hostage deal and cease-fire with Hamas. The terror organization announced it would not attend the meeting.

The summit, organized by mediators and set to occur in Qatar or Egypt, aims to revive negotiations in hopes of reaching an agreement that could end the war in Gaza, reduce regional tensions and possibly prevent retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah, who have vowed to avenge recent assassinations in Tehran and Beirut.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar sent a message to the mediators overnight, saying that if Israel is serious about negotiating a hostage deal and cease-fire, and wants Hamas to participate, it must first halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Journal, citing mediator sources, emphasizes that Israel is unlikely to agree to Sinwar's new demand, delivered just before the summit. Israel has already announced it will send representatives, while Hamas has recently hardened its position and issued a statement indicating it does not intend to send delegates.

The last time Hamas fired rockets at central Israel was on May 26 , when eight rockets were launched from Rafah toward several towns in central Israel and the Sharon area. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva and Raanana, with rocket fragments falling in Herzliya and causing significant damage.

Shortly thereafter, Hamas claimed responsibility, saying it had fired a "large barrage toward Tel Aviv." Explosions were heard throughout central Israel, and residents reported "panic and loud booms." Iron Dome defense systems successfully intercepted some of the rockets.

During that attack, a 52-year-old woman and another woman, aged 30, sustained minor injuries while rushing to a shelter in Herzliya. Several people suffered from shock.

Police reported that a rocket landed in a field near Kfar Saba, creating a crater at the site, while another rocket landed in a field in Kibbutz Yakum. In Herzliya, a fragment struck a house, causing extensive damage.