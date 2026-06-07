Minister says Turkey will one day take control of Jerusalem

Speaking at a meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party, Çiftçi said: “Just as we saw the liberation of Damascus, Aleppo and Karabakh, so, with Allah’s help, we will one day also see the liberation of Jerusalem.”

Speaking at a meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party, Çiftçi said: “Just as we saw the liberation of Damascus, Aleppo and Karabakh, so, with Allah’s help, we will one day also see the liberation of Jerusalem.”

Speaking at a meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party, Çiftçi said: “Just as we saw the liberation of Damascus, Aleppo and Karabakh, so, with Allah’s help, we will one day also see the liberation of Jerusalem.”

“When I was governor, I had one prayer to Allah,” he said. “The wish I carried in my heart was: ‘Master of the universe, grant me the privilege of serving, even for just one day, as governor of Jerusalem.’”

“When I was governor, I had one prayer to Allah,” he said. “The wish I carried in my heart was: ‘Master of the universe, grant me the privilege of serving, even for just one day, as governor of Jerusalem.’”

“When I was governor, I had one prayer to Allah,” he said. “The wish I carried in my heart was: ‘Master of the universe, grant me the privilege of serving, even for just one day, as governor of Jerusalem.’”