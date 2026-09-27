IDF extends attack-drone freeze after explosion killed two reservists

The IDF has extended its suspension on the use of attack drones until Sunday, Oct. 4, following last week’s explosion of a “Bat” drone that killed two reservists, the military said Sunday.
According to the IDF, the commander of the Ground Forces held an assessment of the incident and decided to keep the suspension in place as a precaution. “On Sunday, subject to a situational assessment, divisions will be able to resume the use of attack drones in accordance with the required actions and reporting on their implementation,” the military said.
The IDF first halted use of the drones two days ago following the deaths of Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali, 24, and Master Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23. The drone involved in the incident was the “Bat,” which the IDF has used in operational activity across multiple fronts since the beginning of the war.
Following the incident, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered the establishment of an expert team, headed by a Ground Forces brigadier general, to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.
The two reservists were stationed at a post near Beit Hanoun, where troops had launched two drones. The first launch was successful and reached its intended target. During the second operation, another drone was launched but crashed inside the post.
The soldiers approached the downed drone and, for reasons that remain unclear, it exploded while they were nearby, killing them.
The military investigation is examining whether the explosion was caused by a technical malfunction. Investigators are also considering the possibility of electronic interference by Hamas, although the IDF currently views that scenario as unlikely because there is no indication that Hamas possesses such capabilities.