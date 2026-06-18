‘Jealous or stupid’: Trump hits back at Iran deal critics as Netanyahu seeks influence

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism at home over what many opponents are calling a “ surrender agreement ” with Iran, and, as usual, he is firing back.

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” Trump said Thursday, attacking critics of the memorandum.

2 View gallery Even Fox News criticized him: Trump at the G7 summit ( Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda )

The criticism has come both from opponents of the war and from some of those who initially supported it. Fox News, the conservative network usually friendly to Trump, took the unusual step of airing criticism of the president’s position, citing arguments that the memorandum gives Iran major economic benefits without requiring the dismantling of its nuclear infrastructure.

Although the administration has presented the agreement as a breakthrough, critics say the concessions granted to Tehran far outweigh the commitments obtained in return.

MSNBC also argued that Trump had been “played by the Iranians,” saying the White House agreed to extend a ceasefire that failed to achieve any of its prewar goals while granting major economic concessions to Tehran.

In Israel, officials have also expressed disappointment over the extent of the concessions to Iran. Trump’s vice president, J.D. Vance, responded directly to two of the Israeli government’s most outspoken critics of the deal. “Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, what is your proposal?” Vance asked.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a publicly friendly line toward Trump, even as Israel signals it has no intention of backing down from its security demands.

A senior Israeli official close to Netanyahu told Reuters that “Israel is conducting tough negotiations with the United States” and has “no intention of withdrawing from its positions in southern Lebanon.” Netanyahu later said Israel would “maintain the security zone.”

CNN: Netanyahu seeks to influence Trump

Another Israeli source spoke to foreign media about the memorandum and the emerging deal, which Israel believes will not serve its interests. The source told CNN that “Netanyahu still believes there will be no final deal.” According to the source, Netanyahu has doubted Iran’s intentions throughout the U.S. talks.

“He cast doubt on Iran’s intentions throughout the talks with the U.S.,” the source said. “They were never prepared to negotiate in good faith. Even now he assesses that there will be no deal. Tehran will not really agree to restrictions on its nuclear program.”

Despite that skepticism, the source said Netanyahu is seeking to influence Trump through media figures and senators considered friendly to Israel, who could apply pressure on the president.

The source said Netanyahu is trying to mobilize Israel’s supporters, including conservative media figure Mark Levin, who said Wednesday that “the deal makes no sense” and described the Iran reconstruction fund as a “slush fund,” a phrase that in American political slang can imply corrupt political money.

In Iran, some officials claimed after the presidents signed the document that a planned summit in Switzerland, where representatives were expected to sign the memorandum, had been canceled.

On Thursday, an informed source told Iran’s Tasnim news agency that “so far, nothing has been confirmed regarding the Iranian delegation’s trip to Geneva.” At the same time, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would not travel to Switzerland. Switzerland, however, has continued to insist that the meeting is still scheduled.

2 View gallery The US-Iran memorandum of understanding

“Initial talks between the U.S. and Iran are planned tomorrow at the Bürgenstock resort,” officials in Geneva said. The Swiss Foreign Ministry added that, “as things stand, the plan remains for the U.S., Iran and mediators from Pakistan and Qatar to meet tomorrow for initial negotiations on implementing the agreement.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted images of the memorandum on X, calling it “a historic document and a message from a strong Iran.”