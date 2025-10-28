Boycotts and arrests: Houthi rebels focus inward after halting attacks on Israel

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have paused their missile and drone attacks on Israel and are now redirecting their efforts toward consolidating internal control, conducting mass arrests and launching boycott campaigns against American and Israeli goods.

According to regional reports, the Houthis are “closely monitoring” the ceasefire in Gaza and have warned they will resume attacks if fighting restarts. In the meantime, they are using the relative calm to train forces, expand recruitment and crack down on perceived dissenters and “leakers.”

A graduation ceremony of a new training course named after Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, the Houthi chief of staff killed in an Israeli strike

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported a wave of arrests in recent days, including the detention of individuals affiliated with international aid organizations. The Houthis have also arrested members from within their own ranks on charges of espionage and foreign contacts. Among those reportedly detained is Yasser al-Khouri, secretary of the group’s political council, suspected of foreign ties.

The group is also accused of kidnapping several UN employees over alleged links to former Houthi foreign minister Jamal Ammar, who was killed in an airstrike in August attributed to Israel. At least six more UN staff members were detained in recent days, bringing the total number of Houthi arrests linked to the international body to at least 59. According to Al Arabiya, the arrests are part of a broader campaign to eliminate leaks and tighten control over territory under Houthi rule.

At the same time, the Houthis are stepping up a boycott campaign against Western products. Local reports say Houthi officials recently held a meeting between the economy and information ministries to coordinate a media strategy encouraging Yemeni consumers to buy local goods and “defend the national economy.” A joint task force was formed to lead a long-term media effort.

A Houthi-linked news agency reported the meeting emphasized the media’s role in “raising public awareness about the importance of the boycott and in guiding consumer behavior to support the national economy and protect consumers.”

Calls for boycott of Western brands by Yemeni cartoonist Kamal Sharaf

Pro-boycott content has also appeared across pro-Houthi media and social media channels. Yemeni cartoonist Kamal Sharaf, known for his support of the Iran-aligned bloc, released a new series of illustrations under the slogan “The Boycott Continues,” targeting brands such as Coca-Cola, Lipton and Nestlé. The campaign builds on similar material he produced in late 2023 and early 2024.

On Oct. 14, the Houthis re-shared a video originally aired in May, in which their leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, calls for a boycott of American and Israeli goods. He described the boycott as a “crucial weapon,” claiming Western powers “steal the wealth of our nations and use it to wage war against the Muslim community.” He added that the boycott was also a driver for economic independence and domestic production.

This messaging is not new. On Oct. 4, before the current Gaza ceasefire, a pro-Houthi media production company released a poster featuring a fighter jet with a Star of David and missiles labeled with Coca-Cola and Pepsi logos, captioned: “The boycott is part of the jihad for Allah.” Two days later, the Houthi-linked Saba News Agency reported that the governor of Hodeidah launched a new local boycott campaign “in support of the Palestinians.”

The Houthis have also continued to boast about the economic disruption they caused Israel through threats to shipping routes in the Red Sea and the port of Eilat, which has suffered significant slowdowns. Meanwhile, the group has released footage of military drills, parades and ceremonies, including scenes of fighters trampling Israeli and American flags.