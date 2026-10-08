Iran war could force Israel to postpone election, IDF chief tells US officials

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has told senior U.S. government and military officials that a renewed military escalation with Iran could force Israel to postpone its general election, currently scheduled for October 27, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
Zamir raised serious concerns about the security and political consequences of another direct confrontation with Tehran, warning that a major outbreak of fighting so close to the vote could make holding the election on schedule impossible. Israel’s security chiefs have already described the weeks leading up to Oct. 27 as a particularly sensitive period and held a joint assessment this week focused on ensuring the election can be held safely.
The warning comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington would not attack Iran “at any time prior to the midterm elections” on November 3. Trump said talks with Tehran were “productive,” while insisting that the pressure campaign and blockade against Iran would remain in force.
Despite Trump’s declaration, the IDF remains on heightened alert. The Israeli Air Force and Military Intelligence Directorate are maintaining readiness for a possible escalation with Iran, which the military continues to regard as its primary strategic theater. Any Israeli involvement in another major confrontation with Tehran would be coordinated with Washington.
The IDF and U.S. military have remained in close coordination since the end of the latest round of fighting with Iran. Israeli military intelligence is meanwhile building an extensive new target bank inside Iran, covering ballistic missiles, launch and production infrastructure and sites connected to Tehran’s nuclear program. The IDF declined to comment on Zamir’s reported remarks.
The warning fits a broader pattern of heightened preparations ahead of the election. Zamir recently canceled a planned trip to the United States, where he had been due to meet the commander of U.S. Central Command and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying the security situation made it inappropriate for him to leave Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned during a visit to Tel Nof Air Base last week that there were “signs” Israel’s enemies could attempt an attack ahead of the election. “Don’t mess with us, not now and not ever,” he said. “Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time.”