Election chief says results are valid despite foreign interference probe

Israel's top election official said Sunday that last week's parliamentary elections were conducted properly and reflected the will of voters, seeking to reassure the public amid an investigation into suspected foreign interference that has fueled political accusations and raised questions about the legitimacy of the results.

"I can tell you with full responsibility: The elections for the 26th Knesset were conducted properly," said Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, chairman of the Central Elections Committee. "Any irregularities are currently being examined. The election results reflect the will of the voters."

Acting Central Elections Committee Director-General Dean Livne, Shin Bet Director David Zini, Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara deliver a statement on election results amid investigations into suspected bribery and foreign interference

Speaking at an evening news conference alongside Shin Bet Director David Zini, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Dean Livne, acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee, Sohlberg acknowledged the seriousness of allegations that foreign actors had provided funding intended to influence the election.

But he rejected suggestions that the information currently available could undermine the nationwide results.

"The suspicions presented are serious. We will investigate them thoroughly and get to the bottom of the truth," he said. "At the same time, the claim that the evidence currently before us could call into question the election results as a whole is incorrect."

Sohlberg said the investigation would continue while the election process proceeded as scheduled, with official results to be published Wednesday and submitted to President Isaac Herzog.

'Your decision at the ballot box will be respected'

Sohlberg opened his remarks by saying he had chosen to address the public out of a commitment to provide an accurate account of the situation.

"First and foremost, I want to emphasize: Your decision at the ballot box will be respected," he said. "That is the commitment of the Central Elections Committee to every citizen of Israel."

He stressed that his assessment was shared by the country's top law enforcement and domestic security officials.

"The attorney general and the head of the Israel Security Agency are standing here beside me," he said, referring to the Shin Bet by its formal name. "We stand here together, and what I am telling you is agreed upon by all three of us."

Sohlberg also pushed back against reports circulating since the investigation became public.

"Many things have been published in recent days about the investigation being conducted by the Shin Bet. Most of those reports are incorrect," he said.

He explained that the investigation remains covert and is based on classified intelligence, making it impossible to disclose its details at this stage.

"Nevertheless, we have a duty to provide you with the information that can be made public and to clarify its significance," he said.

According to Sohlberg, authorities recently uncovered serious suspicions involving financing from foreign sources intended to influence the election, potentially raising national security concerns.

"Following the information presented to me, I instructed the Israel Security Agency to investigate the suspicions in accordance with the law," he said.

But he emphasized the distinction between intelligence that warrants investigation and evidence sufficient to challenge an election.

"It is important for me to make this clear: Suspicions are suspicions. Challenging election results requires solid evidence."

The attorney general and other relevant authorities are participating in the investigation and receiving updates on its progress and findings, Sohlberg said.

Investigation to continue, election results to stand

Sohlberg said that even if the suspected foreign interference is ultimately substantiated, authorities do not believe it would invalidate the election process or its overall outcome.

"Our position is that even if the suspicions are confirmed, that would not detract from the integrity of the election process or the election results as a whole," he said.

He announced that a joint investigative team led by the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office would be established to examine the allegations.

The Central Elections Committee chairman will closely monitor the investigation until its conclusion.

Meanwhile, Sohlberg said, the remaining steps in the electoral process would proceed without interruption.

"The investigation of the suspicions will continue with the utmost seriousness," he said. "At the same time, the election process will be completed as scheduled."

He described the two responsibilities as complementary rather than contradictory.

"These two duties do not conflict with one another. They are intertwined."

The election chief also sought to counter allegations directed at Israel's Arab community amid the controversy.

"I also want to make this clear: Nothing in what I have said should cast doubt on the voting of Arab society," Sohlberg said.

"Citizens who went out to vote exercised their democratic right. Broad participation in elections is something to be welcomed in Arab society and among every community in Israel."

Sohlberg said the authorities would continue to provide the public with verified information as quickly as possible, subject to the restrictions imposed by the investigation.

"Citizens of Israel, on Election Day you made your voices heard," he said. "Our responsibility is to safeguard your decision and complete the process in accordance with the law."

He concluded by confirming that the official results would be published Wednesday and delivered to Herzog without changes.