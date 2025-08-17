Chilling footage of IDF soldiers, days before they were taken to Gaza from their tank

Together at the Gaza border, shortly before October 7: The families of hostage soldiers Nimrod Cohen, the late Sergeant Oz Daniel, and the late Captain Omer Neutra were shown the last footage of their loved ones before the kidnapping on October 7, taken from the military outpost where they were abducted.
In the video footage, the three soldiers are seen alongside Tsipora Halfon, chair of the Volunteers Division of the Association for the Soldiers, who had come to the site to bring them food before Shabbat. The soldiers can be heard thanking her. The unit was kidnapped from a burning tank, in the harrowing footage released by Hamas on October 7.
Last year, Halfon wrote on Facebook: “I promised myself I wouldn’t go through the photo albums. To try to normalize life again. To remember, but not to sink again. And yet I cry. And the tears fall again.” On Nimrod Cohen’s 20th birthday, she wrote: “I met him at the White House military outpost. I will remember you forever, my child.”
Oz Daniel was officially declared a fallen IDF soldier about four months after his abduction, and findings allowed for his burial. In December 2024, it was cleared for publication that Captain Omer Neutra, commander of a tank in Battalion 77 of Brigade 7, was killed on October 7. Alongside them, Nimrod Cohen was kidnapped and has been held in Hamas captivity for 681 days.