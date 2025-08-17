Chilling footage of IDF soldiers, days before they were taken to Gaza from their tank

Families of hostage soldiers Nimrod Cohen, Sergeant Oz Daniel, and Captain Omer Neutra viewed footage released by the chair of the Volunteers Division of the Association for the Soldiers, in which they are seen at a Gaza-border out post shortly before October 7 

Lihi Gordon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Omer Neutra
Hamas hostages
Video
Nimrod Cohen
October 7
Together at the Gaza border, shortly before October 7: The families of hostage soldiers Nimrod Cohen, the late Sergeant Oz Daniel, and the late Captain Omer Neutra were shown the last footage of their loved ones before the kidnapping on October 7, taken from the military outpost where they were abducted.
The last video footage of hostage soldiers Nimrod Cohen, the late Sergeant Oz Daniel, and the late Captain Omer Neutra days before October 7
(Video: Tsipora Halfon)
In the video footage, the three soldiers are seen alongside Tsipora Halfon, chair of the Volunteers Division of the Association for the Soldiers, who had come to the site to bring them food before Shabbat. The soldiers can be heard thanking her. The unit was kidnapped from a burning tank, in the harrowing footage released by Hamas on October 7.
1 View gallery
תיעוד אחרון החטופים נמרוד כהן, עוז דניאל ועומר נאוטרה בבסיס לפני החטיפהתיעוד אחרון החטופים נמרוד כהן, עוז דניאל ועומר נאוטרה בבסיס לפני החטיפה
Last footage of hostage soldiers Nimrod Cohen, Oz Daniel and Omer Neutra at the base days before the October 7 Hamas massacre
Last year, Halfon wrote on Facebook: “I promised myself I wouldn’t go through the photo albums. To try to normalize life again. To remember, but not to sink again. And yet I cry. And the tears fall again.” On Nimrod Cohen’s 20th birthday, she wrote: “I met him at the White House military outpost. I will remember you forever, my child.”
Oz Daniel was officially declared a fallen IDF soldier about four months after his abduction, and findings allowed for his burial. In December 2024, it was cleared for publication that Captain Omer Neutra, commander of a tank in Battalion 77 of Brigade 7, was killed on October 7. Alongside them, Nimrod Cohen was kidnapped and has been held in Hamas captivity for 681 days.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""