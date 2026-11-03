‘We will not be intimidated’: Eisenkot outlines plan to replace Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday laid out a two-track plan to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government: begin negotiations on forming a national emergency government while moving to change the balance of power in the Knesset, starting with the election of a new speaker and the repeal of laws he says threaten Israeli democracy.

The Yashar! party leader spoke following a meeting with Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, Yair Lapid and Yair Golan , whose parties are seeking to form an alternative government after last week's election. Eisenkot described the meeting as productive and said the leaders were coordinating their next steps, although they have yet to agree on a candidate to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot ( Photo: Shutterstock, Ronen Zvulun/Reuters, AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

Negotiating teams from the parties are expected to begin drafting a common government platform in the coming days. Eisenkot outlined four guiding principles: preserving Israel's Jewish, democratic and liberal character; upholding the values of the Declaration of Independence; requiring military, national or civilian service; and recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities must be destroyed.

Alongside the coalition negotiations, Eisenkot said the parties would work to advance legislation in the Knesset, replace its speaker and overturn laws they believe undermine democracy. He presented the parliamentary push as part of a broader effort to prevent another election and bring Netanyahu's tenure to an end.

"We will act as quickly as possible to prevent Israel from being dragged into another election and to stop Netanyahu from further entrenching himself in power," Eisenkot said. He stressed that Netanyahu was now heading a caretaker government with the support of just 46 Knesset members, arguing that Likud's attempts to challenge the election results reflected its recognition that the parties seeking change were determined to move forward.

"Likud and Netanyahu know that we are determined. That is why they continue to cast doubt on and seek to undermine the actual election results. This is their last resort," he said.

Gadi Eisenkot on Eleciton night ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )

Eisenkot also warned of an increasingly bitter political confrontation in the coming days, accusing his opponents of preparing misleading briefings and political attacks. Invoking this week's anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, he called for vigilance against political violence, incitement and the erosion of democratic institutions.