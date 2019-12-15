Israel's storm system winds down with a long, dry spell ahead

The storm system that began last week is expected to end by the close of Sunday, which sees the last rainfall in Israel for several weeks.
The rain was expected to hit southern and eastern parts of the country the hardest and there were fears of flooding in local rivers.
Meteorologist Tzahi Waxman from Meteo-Tech meteorological company there’s a serious flooding potential in the afternoon hours.
“Unfortunately, starting tomorrow, the weather will stabilize,” he said. “We do not see another storm system in the forecast range.”
According to Meteo-Tech, the upcoming weekend will be characterized by “springlike weather, warm temperatures and clear skies.”
Waxman said the rain system might hit Israel again sometime during the holiday of Hanukkah, which starts next Sunday on December 20 and ends on December 30. “But, it is still too early to predict it," he added.
In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 18 degrees celsius during the day Sunday to 10 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 19 degrees during the day and 10 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 17 degrees throughout the day to 6 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 13 degrees during the day and falling to 7 overnight, while in the southernmost city of Eilat the weather will remain relatively warm with 22 degrees during the day and 13 at night.
The current storm system began last Thursday with heavy showers spreading throughout the entire country, causing power outages and tree collapse in many areas, blocking some roads and causing traffic jams.
An Israeli passenger plane on route from Rome had to make an emergency landing at an airport near the Dead Sea due to strong gusts and thunderstorms.
12.15.19