Germany's Merz praises Israel strikes on Iran, says it's doing 'dirty work' for West

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear weapons program could face total destruction if Tehran fails to return to the negotiating table , signaling a hardening European stance as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates .

Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, Merz told broadcaster ZDF that while Israel lacks the military capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, “the Americans have them.” He emphasized that while Iran’s leadership has been severely weakened by recent Israeli strikes, diplomatic channels remain open.

“This regime is very weakened and will probably not return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain,” Merz said in a separate interview with Welt. “If a new situation were to arise, Germany, France and the United Kingdom would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as they were until last Thursday.”

The G7 summit issued a joint statement late Monday supporting Israel and labeling Iran a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The statement called for broader regional de-escalation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also attending the summit, said U.S. President Donald Trump had given no indication the United States was preparing to join the conflict. “There is nothing the President said that suggests he’s about to get involved in this conflict — on the contrary, the G7 statement was about de-escalation,” Starmer told reporters.

Trump, who left the summit early, said he seeks a “real end” to the nuclear dispute with Iran and hinted that he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic. Possible envoys include U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance.

Despite these diplomatic overtures, Trump predicted that Israeli attacks would not let up. “You’re going to find out over the next two days. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” he said.

The conflict, now in its fifth day, has included Israeli strikes that reportedly killed top Iranian military leaders, including wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani, just four days into his tenure. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has seen much of his inner circle wiped out, heightening the risk of strategic missteps, according to sources familiar with his decision-making.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Khamenei he could meet the same fate as former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. Katz also confirmed Israeli control of Iranian airspace and said plans were in place to escalate the campaign further.

Iran has responded with nearly 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones. Israel says about 35 missiles penetrated its defenses. Iran claims 224 of its citizens have been killed, mostly civilians, while Israel reported 24 civilian deaths.

Amid the turmoil, two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint. Though no injuries or oil spills were reported, markets remain on high alert. Qatar, which shares the South Pars gas field with Iran, expressed concern over Israel’s attack on the site but confirmed steady production.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tuesday there were signs of damage to Iran’s underground enrichment halls at the Natanz facility. The Fordow site, dug into a mountain, remains untouched but is expected to be targeted in any further escalation.

Israel began its air campaign, the largest in its history, after concluding that Iran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon — a claim Tehran denies, asserting its right to peaceful nuclear technology under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.