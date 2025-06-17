Sirens sound across central Israel amid Iranian missile attack; explosions rock Tehran

Air raid sirens were activated across central Israel Tuesday afternoon as Iran launched another missile attack targeting Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed.

According to the military, defense systems were promptly engaged to intercept the incoming threats.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

This latest salvo—consisting of only a handful of missiles—follows multiple Iranian missile attacks in the past 24 hours, including barrages that triggered alerts in northern and southern Israel. In earlier incidents, most missiles were intercepted or fell in open areas, with no casualties reported.

Authorities have instructed residents to enter protected spaces immediately upon hearing alerts and to follow Home Front Command instructions until receiving an official all-clear.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the Tuesday afternoon strike, but security officials said the situation remains dynamic as Israel continues to respond to Iranian aggression.

A series of powerful explosions rattled central Tehran early Tuesday , amid escalating Israeli strikes deep into Iranian territory and growing international concern over a rapidly widening conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing reporters after an early departure from the G7 summit in Canada, ruled out a ceasefire and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender . “I’m not looking for a ceasefire. I’m looking for something better than a ceasefire. A real end. Not … an end. Giving up entirely,” Trump said. He reaffirmed his long-standing stance: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple.”

4 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

Tehran residents reported multiple blasts across the capital, with Iranian state media confirming damage and casualties but offering no clear attribution. Israeli officials have not commented directly on the Tehran strikes but have acknowledged that their forces now operate within Iranian airspace and intend to escalate.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate and Mossad operational centers. Israel did not confirm the attacks but said the threat from Iranian missiles and drones remains active.

President Trump said he may send senior U.S. officials—Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance—to meet with Iranian representatives, though he dismissed talk of a near-term diplomatic breakthrough. “They should have taken the deal that was on the table—would’ve saved a lot of lives,” he posted on Truth Social. “If they want to talk, they know how to reach me.”

4 View gallery ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Back in Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz compared Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Saddam Hussein, warning he could face a similar fate if attacks on Israeli civilians continue. “I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and fire missiles at Israeli citizens,” Katz said.

According to Israeli sources, airstrikes have killed nearly all of Iran’s senior military leadership and key nuclear scientists. Ali Shadmani, appointed Iran’s wartime chief of staff just four days earlier, was confirmed killed in a strike. Israeli military officials described Iran’s top brass as being “on the run.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed damage to underground enrichment halls at Natanz, though there was no change reported at the Fordow and Isfahan nuclear sites. The agency recently declared Iran in violation of non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The conflict, now in its fifth day, began when Israel launched a surprise air campaign following intelligence assessments that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon. Israel’s military says Iran has fired more than 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones since then. At least 35 missiles penetrated Israeli defenses, killing 24 civilians and injuring over 647. Iran has reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians.

In Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, rescue efforts continue at a residential building flattened by an Iranian missile. Among the dead are a grandmother and her three grandchildren. Nearly 80 buildings were damaged and 1,500 people displaced.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

Domestically, Israel has canceled its early missile warning stage , replacing it with a single alert roughly 10 minutes before impact. The move reflects the shorter response times under current threat conditions.

Global markets are jittery. Two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, amid signs of electronic interference attributed to the conflict. No casualties or spillage were reported. The region handles nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Tensions also spiked after Israeli strikes temporarily halted production at the South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar. A Qatari spokesman said the attack was “uncalculated” and raised concerns about energy security.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Iran’s regional influence has eroded steadily since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 assault on Israel triggered a broader war. Tehran’s proxies—Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq—have suffered repeated blows and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, a key Iranian ally, has been ousted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not back down until Iran’s nuclear ambitions are dismantled. “We will not stop until the threat is neutralized,” he said.