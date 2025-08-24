Seven Palestinians arrested in Tel Aviv over suspected terror plot

. A Shin Bet warning earlier in the day led to the deployment of Task Force Tequila, which in a joint operation with the police and after hours of searching, apprehended the seven.

The suspects were transferred to Shin Bet and police custody for interrogation. According to assessments, they are residents of Nablus who entered Israel illegally, and their identification was made through technological means. The suspects were not armed.

