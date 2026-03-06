Wave of strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh; US says B-2 bombers hit underground missile sites, 30 Iranian vessels sunk

A wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s Dahieh district overnight, Lebanese media reported, as the United States said its B-2 stealth bombers carried out fresh strikes on underground missile facilities in Iran and Iranian naval assets.
Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported another powerful strike in Dahieh, the Shiite stronghold in southern Beirut that serves as the group’s main base of operations. Images circulating online showed explosions and smoke rising from the area following the overnight attacks.
The strikes came as the United States said it had intensified its military campaign against Iran. At a press briefing, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the commander of US Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, said B-2 stealth bombers had carried out another strike mission against underground missile sites in Iran, dropping dozens of heavy bunker-busting bombs.
Cooper said the strikes targeted subterranean missile infrastructure, while Hegseth stressed that the United States had sufficient munitions to sustain the campaign.
Hegseth said Iran appeared to believe the United States would be unable to sustain the campaign, but he argued that the drone attack in Kuwait that killed six American troops had instead strengthened Washington’s determination to continue the fight.
The United States also said Iranian naval capabilities had been severely damaged during the fighting, with 30 Iranian vessels sunk as part of the ongoing campaign.
Iranian opposition outlet Iran International reported that military sites in the western Iranian city of Paveh were struck. Additional Iranian media outlets reported heavy strikes in Isfahan and explosions heard in western Tehran.
Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel overnight. The Israeli military said alerts warning of a suspected drone infiltration were activated in communities in the Jordan Valley. Separately, rocket and missile sirens were triggered in the northern border community of Malkia.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted three ballistic missiles fired toward Prince Sultan Air Base.
In Bahrain, the Sabereen news agency reported explosions at the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and said a drone attack targeted a hotel in the Al-Juffair area where American soldiers were staying.
The fighting comes as the war between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day, with both the Israel Defense Forces and the US military saying they had inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s ballistic missile array and were moving to the “next phase” of the campaign.
Israel has also continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Late Thursday, the military launched the wave of strikes in Dahieh hours after issuing evacuation warnings for entire neighborhoods in the area, prompting a mass departure of residents.
On Israel’s northern front, the military said two soldiers from the Givati Brigade — an officer and a combat soldier — were seriously and moderately wounded by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon. Their families have been notified.
Throughout the evening, Hezbollah and Iranian forces also continued firing toward Israeli cities, though no casualties were reported. One missile fired from Iran was intercepted after midnight and was suspected of carrying a cluster warhead. Falling interception debris caused damage in the central Israeli cities of Shoham and Elad and sparked a fire at a storage structure in a nearby community. No injuries were reported.
First published: 02:33, 03.06.26