Driver killed by Hezbollah rocket near Acre identified as Alexei Popov

has been identified as Alexei Popov, 50, from Kiryat Haim. Popov sustained injuries to his upper body, while a friend traveling with him in the car was lightly injured.

Hours after the incident, police officers arrived at Popov’s home to notify his wife of his death. A family friend noted that Popov had no other relatives in Israel, and his two children live in Ukraine.

Neighbors told Ynet that Popov had been returning from grocery shopping when he was killed. "I heard screams and crying from their apartment upstairs and realized they had informed his wife of his death," said Maria, a neighbor.

"They were a wonderful couple, always together. She had recently traveled to Ukraine to visit her new grandchild, and he missed her terribly, waiting for her to return."

Popov was pronounced dead at the scene. "We arrived and saw a car on the side of the road, heavily damaged by shrapnel. The windows were shattered, and nearby stores were also damaged," Magen David Adom paramedic Alex Motskin said.

