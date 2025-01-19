'Cynical and psychological exploitation': 'Release notices' handed to hostages in staged Hamas propaganda

Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, freed Sunday in the first phase of a hostage deal, revealed new details of their harrowing 471-day captivity in Gaza.
Emily and Romi were held together, and Hamas handed each woman a bag containing "souvenirs" of their time in captivity, including a photo of Gaza. A video released by Hamas showed Emily pushing a terrorist while exiting a vehicle and receiving a "release notice," which was placed in the bag.
The bags were visible when Emily and Doron arrived at a reception site in Re’im, after Israeli forces transported the hostages from Gaza to Israeli territory. Israeli officials called the items a “cynical and psychological exploitation of women who were deprived of their freedom by monsters.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Following their handover to the Red Cross, the hostages were driven by IDF and Shin Bet personnel to the border, where they reunited with their mothers. After an emotional reunion and initial medical checks, the three women were flown by Air Force helicopters to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for further care.
At the reception site, Romi was heard calling, "Where is my mom? Where is my mom?" Her mother, Merav Leshem-Gonen—one of the leaders of the campaign to free the hostages—embraced her, fulfilling a 15-month-long struggle. A leopard-print blanket, Romi's favorite color, awaited her in the helicopter.
Emily’s mother, Mandy, was seen smiling in a video call Emily made to friends. Another photo showed Emily raising her bandaged hand in a victory gesture, though two fingers were missing, a result of gunfire during her abduction from her home in Kfar Aza on October 7.
Doron Steinbrecher’s family expressed gratitude in a statement: “After 471 unbearable days, our beloved Dodo has returned to our arms," her family released a statement. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us throughout this journey. Special thanks to the people of Israel for their unwavering support and strength during the hardest times. We also thank President Trump for his involvement and significant support."