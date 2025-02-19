Dozens of Hasidim clash with IDF while attempting to cross into Lebanon

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews clashed with IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday after they attempted to reach the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, a Jewish sage, located in Lebanese territory. Four were arrested after throwing stones at Israeli soldiers who arrived to disperse them. Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured during the clashes. The soldiers received medical treatment and were evacuated to a hospital.
Members of the Hassidic Breslov sect succeeded to cross into Lebanon last week near the tomb complex and were later returned to Israel. Some were detained for questioning.
“Upon the arrival of IDF troops at the site, several individuals in the group began disturbing the peace and even threw stones at the soldiers,” the police said in statement. “Northern District officers arrived at the scene, and after coordinating with the military, arrested four suspects on suspicion of crossing the border and disturbing the peace. The rest of the group was returned to Israeli territory by the IDF and removed from the area.”
The police said that they would consider requesting an extension of the detainees’ remand at the Kiryat Shmona Magistrates' Court. They also emphasized that crossing into Lebanon was illegal and carries a prison sentence of up to four years.
The tomb of Rabbi Ashi, a key figure in the compiling the Babylonian Talmud and considred one of the greatest sages of the Talmudic era, has become a major destination for members of the Breslov sect, which seeks out and visits the graves of revered rabbis in Israel and abroad. These visits have occasionally led to security incidents.
The group entered the tomb site on Mount Senan, which straddles the Israeli-Lebanese border. Until Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, the entire complex was within Israeli territory. However, as this location was a point of dispute between the two countries, the border was redrawn through the site following a recommendation by UN envoy Terje Rød-Larsen. Due to its proximity to the border, even the Israeli section of the site is now designated as a closed military zone.
According to Hasidic tradition, praying at the grave of a revered rabbi is believed to bring spiritual merit. Rabbi Natan, the foremost disciple of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, wrote in Likutey Halakhot: “The righteous are greater in death than in life. In death, they rectify the souls of Israel even more than in life. They subdue the forces of impurity that cling to fallen souls due to their sins, for the righteous overpower and nullify these forces more in death than in life.”
First published: 10:46, 02.19.25