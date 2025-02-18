IDF to withdraw from South Lebanon, keeping military presence in strategic points

The IDF will on Tuesday complete its withdrawal from Lebanon under the terms of the cease-fire agreement, leaving forces in five strategic locations, with the approval of the United States. As forces left South Lebanon villages, the Lebanese army was seen taking up positions.
Forces continued their lastminute efforts to destroy remaining Hezbollah infrastructure in the morning hours after a car loaded with explosives was discovered on Thursday, likely to be used against the IDF during their ground offensive. The car was buried under the rubble of a building that was bombed earlier on in the fighting.
The IDF does not anticipate an immediate Hezbollah response to the pullback because of the positions that the military would hold on to, to protect the Israeli communities on the border. But the military says provocations such as Hezbollah flag r
aisings are to be expected and would be responded to if there is any danger to the troops.
The IDF deployed a significant military presence to the border area, three times the size of the force that was there before the war. This is expected to provide some sense of security for residents returning to the north after nearly a year and a half away. "We are determined to foil any effort to reconstruct infrastructure of bring in armaments that would allow Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities," the IDF said.
The military said they have observed an increase in efforts to launch drones for intelligence gathering purposes, by Hezbollah operatives. A source in the IDF told Ynet that any aircraft nearing the area is shot down. "Hezbollah want to gather information on the new deployment," a senior military source said. At least three drones crossed into Israeli territory in the past two weeks.