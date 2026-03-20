Eighth attack since morning: Iranian missiles target central and north Israel, home in Rehovot catches fire

Iranian launches struck central and northern Israel in an eighth barrage since the morning , setting a home ablaze in the city of Rehovot and causing damage in several locations, according to emergency services.

Sirens sounded across multiple areas, including the Galilee north of the Sea of Galilee, where alerts were reported in communities such as Mishmar HaYarden, Gadot and Ayelet HaShahar. Additional sirens were activated in central Israel, Jerusalem, the Dan region, the Shfela and Lachish, as well as in parts of the Negev earlier in the day.

3 View gallery Impact site in Rehovot ( Photo: MDA )

Authorities said some of the launches included missiles with separating warheads. Several impact sites were reported, including one in Tel Aviv. In Rehovot, vehicles were damaged and a structure caught fire following a strike.

Magen David Adom said a man and a woman were lightly injured in Rehovot, apparently from blast effects, and were taken to Kaplan Medical Center. In a separate incident, a 70-year-old woman was moderately injured while making her way to a protected space. No injuries were reported from the alerts in the Negev.

Impact site in Rehovot ( Video: Lior Sharon, Meir Turgeman, MDA )

3 View gallery Impact site in Rehovot ( Photo: MDA )

Parallel launches toward northern Israel fell in open areas, in line with official policy statements.

The military said sirens were triggered in waves throughout the afternoon, with residents instructed to enter protected spaces during each alert.

3 View gallery Impact site in Rehovot ( Photo: used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law )