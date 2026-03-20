Fourth rocket barrage hits central Israel; home struck in Rehovot, family unharmed

Fourth rocket barrage hits central Israel on Friday, with a home in Rehovot damaged by falling interception debris while the family inside a reinforced room was unharmed, authorities said.
Emergency responders reported significant damage inside the house, but confirmed no direct injuries. Several people were lightly hurt while rushing to shelters.
Sirens sounded repeatedly across central Israel, including the Shfela, Lachish, Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, following launches from Iran. Additional alerts were issued in the Dan region, including Tel Aviv and surrounding cities.
In northern Israel, sirens also sounded in communities along the Lebanese border amid rocket fire toward the Upper Galilee. The military said residents were instructed to enter shelters following alerts warning of incoming fire and a suspected drone infiltration.
Despite the multiple barrages, no fatalities were reported in the latest wave of attacks.
First published: 11:27, 03.20.26