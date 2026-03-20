Fourth rocket barrage hits central Israel; home struck in Rehovot, family unharmed

After hours of calm, four alerts sounded in central Israel; a home in Rehovot was hit but the family was safe in a shelter; fire also from Lebanon, no injuries

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Fourth rocket barrage hits central Israel on Friday, with a home in Rehovot damaged by falling interception debris while the family inside a reinforced room was unharmed, authorities said.
Emergency responders reported significant damage inside the house, but confirmed no direct injuries. Several people were lightly hurt while rushing to shelters.
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ההרס בבית ברחובותההרס בבית ברחובות
Damage inside the home in Rehovot
(Photo: MDA)
Falling interception debris in Rehovot
(Video: used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
Sirens sounded repeatedly across central Israel, including the Shfela, Lachish, Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, following launches from Iran. Additional alerts were issued in the Dan region, including Tel Aviv and surrounding cities.
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ההרס בבית ברחובות בעקבות פגיעהההרס בבית ברחובות בעקבות פגיעה
Damage inside the home in Rehovot
(Photo: United Hatzalah)
3 View gallery
נפילת שברי יירוט ברחובות נפילת שברי יירוט ברחובות
Falling interception debris in Rehovot
(Photo: used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
In northern Israel, sirens also sounded in communities along the Lebanese border amid rocket fire toward the Upper Galilee. The military said residents were instructed to enter shelters following alerts warning of incoming fire and a suspected drone infiltration.
Despite the multiple barrages, no fatalities were reported in the latest wave of attacks.
First published: 11:27, 03.20.26
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