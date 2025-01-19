Pardons, Gaza cease-fire and farewells: Biden wraps up presidency

The 46th and outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, is spending his final full day in office before handing over the White House to Donald Trump, who is set to return for a second non-consecutive term.

Biden's last day has been marked by symbolism, reflection and action. He spent much of the day in South Carolina, the state credited with revitalizing his political career during the 2020 Democratic primaries, using the opportunity to deliver significant messages, including remarks on the cease-fire in Gaza , which overshadowed much of his final year in office. Biden also issued a series of last-minute pardons, cementing his legacy as a president who embraced redemption and second chances.

2 View gallery President Joe Biden ( Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP )

Trump’s return to power

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, set to take place on Monday. His return to the White House is already being framed as bold and theatrical, with insiders describing the plans as aimed to “ create shock and awe .” Reports highlight the extravagant guest list, ticket costs and the notable figures invited , including the leader of the anti-Israel Satmar Hasidic sect and Hollywood icons Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, assigned as Trump’s “ambassadors” to the entertainment industry.

A final bow in South Carolina

At 82 years old, Biden will officially conclude his term on Monday noon, just after Trump’s swearing-in. Choosing to spend his final hours as president in South Carolina, Biden delivered a poignant speech at a local church, part of the federal holiday honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. South Carolina holds a special place in Biden's heart—it was the state that rescued his faltering 2020 campaign, delivering him his first primary victory after early losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The state’s majority-Black Democratic electorate provided Biden with the momentum that carried him through the primaries and ultimately to the presidency.

Congressman Jim Clyburn, a close ally of Biden and a key figure in securing his South Carolina victory, described the president’s visit as a gesture of gratitude. Following his church address, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the International African American Museum, built on the historic site where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans were brought to America between the late 18th century and 1808.

Reflections on Gaza and diplomacy

Biden also addressed the recent release of Israeli hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher from Gaza, expressing prayers for their recovery and their families. “Today, the guns in Gaza have fallen silent,” Biden proclaimed, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and urging the incoming administration to ensure the agreement’s full implementation. He highlighted the second phase of negotiations, set to begin on the 16th day of the first phase, as a critical opportunity to end Hamas’s rule in Gaza. “This phase includes the release of Israeli soldiers and a complete end to the war, with Hamas no longer in power or capable of threatening Israel,” Biden stated, underscoring his hopes for lasting peace.

Second chances

On his final full day in office, Biden issued pardons to five individuals and commuted the sentences of two others, a continuation of his commitment to justice reform. In the United States, a pardon absolves an individual of guilt and punishment, while a commutation reduces or eliminates a sentence without erasing the underlying conviction.

The most prominent figure to receive a pardon was Marcus Garvey, the civil rights pioneer convicted of mail fraud in 1923. Garvey, whose sentence was commuted by President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, is celebrated as the first leader to organize a mass movement among African Americans. His legacy inspired figures like Malcolm X and others in the civil rights movement. Advocates have long argued that Garvey’s conviction was politically motivated, intended to suppress his growing influence.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Other recipients included Don Scott, the first Black Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, who served eight years in prison for drug offenses in the 1990s before rebuilding his life in public service. Scott described the pardon as a moment of redemption for a mistake that profoundly shaped his life.

Biden extended clemency to several others, including an immigrant rights activist convicted of a non-violent offense, a prison reform advocate whose sentence was previously commuted by Bill Clinton, and a gun violence prevention activist who has since dedicated his life to researching and combating gun violence.

2 View gallery Joe Biden and Magic Johnson ( Photo: Getty Images )

Biden’s clemency record has been historic. Just days ago, he commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 convicted of non-violent drug offenses. However, one of his most controversial acts was pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who faced charges related to firearms and taxes. The move, seen by many as an attempt to shield Hunter from potential targeting by Trump’s incoming administration, drew sharp criticism. Biden also commuted the death sentences of 37 federal inmates, replacing them with life imprisonment without parole.

Sources suggest Biden may use his final hours in office to issue additional pardons, particularly to figures he fears could face retribution under Trump’s administration. Among the names floated are Liz Cheney, the Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump critic, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the nation’s COVID-19 response.

A presidency concludes

As Biden prepares to leave office, his final actions reflect a presidency defined by its commitment to unity, diplomacy and redemption. Whether through his efforts to end the Gaza war or his record-setting clemency, Biden’s legacy is one of striving to mend a divided nation. As Trump prepares to return to power, the stark contrast between the two leaders’ approaches is already shaping the narrative of America’s political future.

Thank you, Mr. President!