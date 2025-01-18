Who’s invited and what’s the cost? Everything you need to know about Trump’s inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in on Monday in Washington, D.C., following his victory in the presidential election last November.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Trump is expected to face a particularly cold reception—literally—with Inauguration Day forecasted to be the coldest in 40 years, since President Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration.

Despite the freezing weather, the Trump-Vance campaign has raised nearly $200 million for inauguration events, with world leaders invited to attend the ceremony.

What to expect on Inauguration Day

The grand event on January 20 will begin with a traditional morning prayer at St. John’s Church in Washington. Following this, the president-elect and his wife, Melania Trump, will join President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for tea at the White House.

At noon (7 p.m. Israel time), Trump will take the oath of office at the Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. He will swear on the Lincoln Bible, used by the 16th president during his 1861 inauguration. Trump also used the same Bible in his 2017 inauguration, as did former President Barack Obama in both of his inaugurations.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump, officially recognized as president, will deliver his inaugural address. He has pledged to "unite and uplift" the American people, a stark contrast to the speech he gave eight years ago, in which he described the U.S. as a "dystopian nation in deep crisis."

Every president since George Washington has delivered an inaugural address. Washington’s speech remains the shortest at just 135 words. In contrast, William Henry Harrison holds the record for the longest inaugural address, delivering 8,445 words. Sadly, Harrison died a month later, likely from pneumonia contracted after prolonged exposure to harsh weather during his inauguration.

Who was invited, and who will attend the ceremony?

Outgoing President Joe Biden has confirmed his attendance at the inauguration, signaling a peaceful transfer of power—a gesture Trump did not extend to Biden four years ago. All living former U.S. presidents—Biden, Obama, Bush and Clinton—are expected to attend.

The ceremony stage will also feature tech moguls Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. Other notable tech figures, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, are also on the guest list.

In an unprecedented move, Trump has invited foreign leaders to the event, breaking with past norms that sought to avoid diplomatic politicization during inaugurations. Argentine President Javier Milei, a staunch supporter of Trump, has already confirmed his attendance. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are reportedly considering joining. Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to send a representative.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not receive an invitation, rumors suggest his wife, Sara Netanyahu, currently in Miami with their son Yair, was invited and might attend.

Members of the Yesha Council, representing Israeli settlements, were also invited and are expected to attend. Families of American hostages and victims from the October 7 Hamas attacks will also be present, including the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , who was killed in captivity; the parents of abducted IDF soldier Edan Alexander ; and relatives of fallen hostages Omer Neutra and Itay Chen . Other invitees include the father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, the daughter of slain and abducted couple Gadi Haggai and Judy Weinstein, and Aviva Siegel, a hostage released in November 2023 as part of the first hostage deal.

Notably absent will be former First Lady Michelle Obama, who has publicly criticized Trump for endangering her family through conspiracy theories and attacks against her husband. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another frequent target of Trump’s rhetoric, has also announced she will not attend.

Where will the ceremony take place?

Despite freezing temperatures expected to range between -5°C and -12°C (23°F to 10°F), over 220,000 tickets have been distributed for Monday’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. However, Trump announced that due to the severe cold, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, which can accommodate no more than 700 people. "I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is [sic] dangerous conditions," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Attendees unable to secure one of the 700 coveted spots will be directed to watch the proceedings on jumbo screens at the Capital One Arena, where a mass viewing party will be held. Trump promised to visit the arena after the ceremony to greet attendees. Meanwhile, the National Park Service has authorized a gathering of up to 250,000 people at the National Mall, the city’s central promenade connecting its major monuments.

The pastor, the rabbi and the anti-Israel imam

As is customary, the inauguration will feature blessings from religious leaders, and for the first time, an imam will join a pastor and a rabbi in addressing the audience. Trump chose Imam Husham Al-Husainy of Dearborn, Michigan , a spokesperson for the Iraqi-American community, whose record includes controversial anti-Israel statements.

In a primetime interview, he claimed Hezbollah is not a terrorist organization and, during a televised debate, predicted "good news" from the Quran, foreseeing an attack on Israel and Muslims "enter Jerusalem and kick the Jews."

In addition to the imam, Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University in New York, will deliver a prayer. Berman, the first American Israeli to speak at a U.S. presidential inauguration, said that he will pray for "the safety and swift return of the remaining hostages in Gaza."

$1 million per ticket: The inauguration events and celebrations

Guests at the swearing-in ceremony will enjoy performances by country music star and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, longtime Trump friend and country singer Lee Greenwood and opera vocalist Christopher Macchio. The celebrations, which begin on Saturday, will conclude Tuesday morning.

In Washington, D.C., hotels hosting approximately half a million attendees have capitalized on the occasion, increasing rates by 300%. Many are requiring a minimum three-night stay with no refunds.

This year’s inauguration events are considered relatively modest compared to those of Obama and Clinton. Some have even dubbed the "MAGA celebrations" as "not so mega." During Trump’s first inauguration, an estimated 300,000 to 600,000 attended, far fewer than the million permitted.

The festivities kick off with a reception and fireworks display at Trump’s golf club in Virginia, followed by a private dinner hosted by Vice President JD Vance. Tickets for the exclusive event are priced at $1 million for two seats—double the cost of a similar dinner during Trump’s previous inauguration, which was hosted by then-vice president and current rival Mike Pence.

Sunday morning, a traditional wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump will then deliver remarks at the MAGA Victory Rally at Capitol One Arena, accompanied by a performance from disco legends The Village People, whose hits Trump frequently played during his campaign rallies. Their participation has sparked anger among fans, given the group’s prior endorsement of Trump’s rival, Kamala Harris.

Following the rally, Trump and his wife Melania will host a candlelit dinner priced at $1 million for six guests—offering a relative "bargain" compared to the dinner with Vance. Proceeds from the events, nearly $200 million in total, will go to the inauguration committee led by Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff . The committee covers all festivities except the taxpayer-funded official swearing-in ceremony.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a farewell event will honor outgoing President and Vice President Harris. Trump will then hold a signing ceremony at the President’s Room in the U.S. Capitol. Afterward, he will join members of Congress for a luncheon, concluding with a motorcade procession to the White House via Pennsylvania Avenue, accompanied by a military parade and civic organizations.

However, due to the expected freezing temperatures, the parade may be combined with the viewing party at Capitol One Arena immediately following the inauguration ceremony.

Once in the Oval Office, Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders marking the start of his second term. These include expanding immigration enforcement powers, deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, resuming construction of the border wall and promoting oil and gas drilling.

In the evening, festivities will continue with three official inauguration balls and nearly 15 informal celebrations throughout Washington, D.C. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at each official event. The next day, he will participate in the longstanding tradition of the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.