At Mideast summit, Trump and regional leaders pledge to resolve conflicts through diplomacy

The White House has released the full text of a joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.
“We understand that true and lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can thrive,” the statement read. “We commit to resolving future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiations, rather than through force or prolonged conflict. We recognize that the Middle East can no longer bear the ongoing cycle of lengthy wars, stalled negotiations, or the selective and partial implementation of signed agreements.”