At Mideast summit, Trump and regional leaders pledge to resolve conflicts through diplomacy

At  summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Trump and leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey pledge to resolve disputes through diplomacy, not force, calling for lasting peace that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to thrive.

Daniel Edelson, New York
The White House has released the full text of a joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.
1 View gallery
טראמפטראמפ
Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh
(צילום: Evan Vucci - Pool / Getty Images)
“We understand that true and lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can thrive,” the statement read. “We commit to resolving future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiations, rather than through force or prolonged conflict. We recognize that the Middle East can no longer bear the ongoing cycle of lengthy wars, stalled negotiations, or the selective and partial implementation of signed agreements.”
