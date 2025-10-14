At Mideast summit, Trump and regional leaders pledge to resolve conflicts through diplomacy

The White House has released the full text of a joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The White House has released the full text of a joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The White House has released the full text of a joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.