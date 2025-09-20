No ID, no missing reports: Police investigate mystery drowning in Sea of Galilee

The man, believed to be in his 30s, entered the water at an unmonitored section of the beach where no lifeguard was present, police said. After he failed to return, a bystander who saw him go in alerted authorities.

Marine police officers, assisted by local forces, launched a search and found the man’s body a few meters from shore, caught in vegetation and trees. He was wearing only a swimsuit, and no personal belongings were found nearby.

