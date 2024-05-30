Heroic IDF soldiers honored by new recruits with disabilities for October 7 rescue

The Nachshonim Army Base hosted a stirring swearing-in ceremony for soldiers with disabilities this week.

For two years, these dedicated young men and women served as volunteers in the 214th Regiment of the Artillery Corps as part of Special in Uniform, the IDF’s groundbreaking program integrating young people with physical and cognitive disabilities into military service. Now, they are full-fledged soldiers.

Aharon Maor presents ranks to a young recruit enlisted through Special in Uniform program

However, the horrific atrocities of the October 7 terrorist attack dampened the excitement and joy typical of this kind of event. The program highlighted the heroism and self-sacrifice of IDF soldiers who courageously battled the enemy, saving hundreds of lives.

Since October 7, every IDF swearing-in ceremony has reflected on both tragedy and triumph. This ceremony honored two soldiers, Aharon Maor and Yishai Shalev of the Vulcan Company of the 7th Armored Brigade's 77th Battalion. Stationed near Gaza on that dark day, they spent twelve hours valiantly battling enemy forces and were invited to attend the event as guests of honor.

Maor recalls the moment with vivid detail. “When it all started, we had no idea what was happening, but we knew it was bad. Right away, Yishai grabbed my arm and said, 'Aharon, look! There’s a tank parked right here. Let’s get in and use it to rescue wounded soldiers.' With several Golani soldiers providing cover, we made a mad dash for the tank," he shared.

“Once inside, I told Yishai to load the cannon. At the time, the only weapons we had were the cannon, our personal arms and the tank, which was almost nothing considering what we were up against. Yet, we were determined to fight. We refused to cower in fear while the enemy continued their slaughter. Even though we knew our chances of survival were slim, we resolved to eliminate as many terrorists as possible and save lives—which is the supreme goal of every IDF soldier.”

Yishai Shalev presents ranks to a young recruit enlisted through Special in Uniform program

During the moving ceremony, the two warriors were invited to the stage and awarded medals of honor. Rabbi Mendy Belitzky, director of Lend a Hand to a Special Child and the event’s emcee, expressed profound gratitude.

“We have no words to thank you for your unparalleled courage, for saving countless lives and for eliminating dozens, perhaps hundreds, of terrorists while operating the tank singlehandedly, at great risk to your personal safety,” he praised.

After receiving their own awards from the special soldiers, Maor and Shalev distributed dog tags to the outstanding young soldiers with disabilities who have now graduated from volunteers to full-fledged soldiers.

Special in Uniform promotes independence, inclusion and full integration into society. This intensive three-year program teaches vocational and social skills, preparing its graduates for the workforce. Over the past decade, Special in Uniform has grown at a rate of 25% annually.

Since its inception, the program, a collaborative effort between the IDF and JNF-USA, has integrated over 1,000 volunteers with disabilities into various capacities in the IDF. Approximately 50% of these volunteers are on the autism spectrum. The demand for the program is high, with hundreds of adolescents on the waiting list hoping to be accepted.

Maor and Shalev recognized for October 7 heroics

Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel, which sponsors the Special in Uniform program, expressed his pleasure and pride in partnering with the organization. He praised Special in Uniform for empowering young men and women with disabilities and enabling them to achieve what was once considered impossible.

"Your efforts contribute not only to the IDF and brighten the lives of hundreds of young people with disabilities, but also promote social inclusion and elevate Israeli society," Cohen said.

“Special in Uniform imbues extra special meaning into the lives of special kids and teaches them that they are valued and equal in every way,” commended Brigadier General (res.) Gabi Ophir.

“People can’t imagine the positive effect that this program has on the lives of people with disabilities and their families. Not only does the presence of soldiers with special needs on military bases increase their own quality of life, but it also benefits the entire army—and by extension, the Jewish people. The positive, optimistic attitude of our soldiers, their desire to work hard and prove themselves, and above all, their perseverance and proven ability to triumph over all obstacles, all contribute to a positive atmosphere that motivates soldiers with and without disabilities.”