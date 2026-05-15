Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan killed during combat in southern Lebanon

Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan, 20, from Dekel, a combat soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Friday morning. Dagan was killed in a mortar attack in the Litani area.
He is the 19th soldier to fall in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, and the sixth killed since the start of the ceasefire.
Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from Petah Tikva, was killed Sunday near the border. He served as a heavy vehicle driver in Transport Battalion 6924. The incident occurred when explosive drones were launched from Lebanon and detonated inside Israeli territory. Glovnyov was killed by the explosion of one of the drones, in an attack that constituted another Hezbollah violation of the ceasefire understandings.
At the beginning of the month, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, 19, from Herzliya, a soldier in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. Another soldier was moderately wounded in the incident. In a separate incident in southern Lebanon, an IDF officer and noncommissioned officer were moderately wounded by an explosive drone.