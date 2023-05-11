Israel targets 4th PIJ commander in one day





Targeted killing of PIJ commander Ahmed Abu Daka ( IDF )

Israel carried out a targeted killing of a senior officer of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday afternoon, the military said. He was identified as Ahmed Abu Daka, the second in command after Ali Hassan Ghali, head of the PIJ rocket force, who was a victim of an earlier strike.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an Israeli strike on PIJ commander in Khan Yunis

of A Senior official said on Thursday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad cannot dictate terms to Israel for a cessation of fire.

The PIJ demanded that Israel hand over the body of Khader Adnan, an operative of the terror group who died in prison earlier this month after an 86-day hunger strike.

But in his briefing, the official insinuated that Israel would not carry out targeted killing when rocket fire is halted and that the killing of the Islamist faction's senior commanders on Monday, was a response to over 100 rockets launched at Israeli communities last week, soon after Adnan's death was announced.

"Israel will not commit to ending targeted killing," the official said. "We've made clear we would not accept fire on Sderot because a prisoner decided to starve himself to death," he said.

2 View gallery The funeral of PIJ commander Ali Hassan Ghali and his brother killed in an Israeli strike ( Photo: AP )

"Quiet will be answered by quiet," the official said adding that Israel has already agreed to the proposal from the Egyptian mediators to halt its strikes on Gaza if PIJ stops rocket launches. Despite that, he said, the rockets are still being fired.

"We told the Egyptians the PIJ is welcome to stop and we will too. Until then we are continuing our precise strikes, with efforts to avoid harm to children. We will continue to target operatives setting out to launch rockets as well as senior members of the PIJ in hiding.

"A ceasefire can take hold, according to past experience, by Egypt announcing at a certain hour that it will come into effect within, say five hours. Such an announcement could come today, tomorrow, or whenever. We are prepared to stop our attacks and also to continue.

When what Israel would do if the PIJ, as they have threatened, would launch a missile with a range of 85 kilometers? (over 50 miles) the official said, " We would try to intercept it and respond."

The official said the PIJ has not yet accepted the ceasefire proposed by mediators because the local commanders and the leadership of the terror group abroad are in dispute over the desired outcome. "The group's leaders, especially their secretary general, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, are living- the-life abroad while demanding that the local commanders keep on fighting despite taking hit after hit," he said.