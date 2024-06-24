IDF says hostage Muhammad Alatrash killed on October 7, body held in Gaza

The IDF spokesperson announced on Monday that Sergeant Major Mohammed Alatrash, a tracker in the Gaza Division, died in battle on October 7 , and his body was abducted to Gaza. Alatrash, 39, a resident of Sa'awa in the Negev, was confirmed dead based on findings collected in the field.

2 View gallery The late Sgt. Maj. Muhammad Alatrash

The head of the Bedouin society's casualty forum, Wahid Alhuzail, said, "During the war we accompanied the family members. It was difficult for them after Muhammad was kidnapped and they did not know what happened to him. Unfortunately, he was murdered. The children were waiting for their father. We hope that those who are alive will return safe and sound and those who died will return for burial. It's a tragic event." Alhuzail noted that Alatrash was killed in the early stages of the war, and said that "there is little consolation in the fact that he was not tortured."

Alatrash's family learned that he was abducted only in December and was being held in Gaza after the Hamas October 7 massacre. He was married to two women and has 13 children, the youngest of whom was born nine months ago.

In December, his father said, "Since the beginning of the war, we have not received any information about him. We turned to many authorities, and unfortunately, there were no answers. Just a few days ago, we began to receive details that perhaps he is among the abducted." The father said that he is waiting to hear about his son's condition, and at least "to hear his voice." He added: "During these two months, we knew nothing; the family just wanted to know if he was alive or dead. When they told us he was abducted, we felt relief that we knew something, that he was somewhere."

He said at the time: "During these two months, a representative came to us every week to tell us that they were still looking for the body, and found nothing. Now we don't know if he is alive, but at least we have a direction and we hope he is alive and will return safely." Ibrahim said that on the day his son was kidnapped, "he was at work near Nahal Oz. The last time we managed to talk with him was at 6:15 in the morning, and someone was talking to him."

"He is married to two women and has 13 children, the oldest of whom is 18 and the youngest is three months old - she was a month old when he was abducted. He has 22 brothers and sisters who always ask about him. Now they are a bit calmer, saying he will return alive and they will not touch him. We want him to return to his family, to his children," his father added.

Mohammed's cousin added, "Our lives have not been back to normal since Mohammad did not return home from the first day of the war. It is not easy for us to cope with such a difficult situation, especially because we do not know if he is alive or dead. We hope to receive good news that will bring happiness to all of us. The children ask about their father every day, and we have no way to provide answers."