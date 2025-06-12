UN set to vote on ‘flawed and harmful’ Gaza ceasefire resolution, says envoy

The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on a draft resolution introduced by Spain that calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution is expected to win overwhelming support from the 193-member body, as several nations that traditionally back Israel have recently turned against its policies.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon dismissed the vote as a “politically motivated, counter‑productive charade,” in a letter to fellow diplomats. He argued that the resolution is “immensely flawed and harmful,” accusing it of undermining efforts to negotiate the release of hostages and failing to condemn Hamas.

The draft resolution not only demands unrestricted humanitarian access but also “strongly condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access,” calling on parties to ensure life‑saving supplies reach those in need.

Supporters say the timing of the vote is strategic, coming ahead of next week’s UN conference aimed at revitalizing momentum for a two‑state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. The United States, however, has

