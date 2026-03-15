Iran 'sees no reason to negotiate' with US, Iranian top diplomat says

Abbas Araghchi denies Trump statement that they wanted 'to reach an agreement,' says Tehran never asked for ceasefire or negotiations since war's start

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Abbas Araghchi
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Iran "sees no reason to negotiate" with the United States, said its Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, after U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Tehran wanted "to reach an agreement" to end the war, in an interview broadcast Sunday.
"We see no reason to negotiate with the Americans because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us and it was the second time" that this had happened, Araghchi stressed, interviewed on the CBS program "Face the Nation".
The Iranian foreign minister was referring to the US operation launched in June 2025, amid negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
"We have never asked for a ceasefire and have never even asked for negotiations," since the start of the war on February 28 by Israel and the United States, he said, when asked about recent remarks by the American president.
"Iran wants to make a deal and I don't want to because the terms of the deal are not good enough yet," Donald Trump told the American channel NBC.
The Iranian minister reaffirmed that his country was ready to allow ships from certain countries to use the Strait of Hormuz.
"We have been contacted by countries that want a safe passage for their ships," he said, declining to reveal which ones.
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