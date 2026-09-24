Stealthier, deadlier: Israel welcomes its sixth submarine with warning to Iran

A ceremony took place at the Haifa Naval base to mark the arrival of Israel’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, which reached the country after a 24-day voyage from Germany.
The ceremony on Thursday evening was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Navy Commander Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.
“The Drakon submarine joining the Navy today, like the additional submarines that will follow it, together reflect the bright future of the Navy — a future that means innovation, broader operational capabilities and immense power at the disposal of the State of Israel, more than ever before," Herzog said at the ceremony.
“It is power that we will be able to use, and will not hesitate to use when necessary, even thousands of kilometers from Israel’s borders.”
Herzog added: “Over the past two years, Israeli Navy sailors and many others connected to this enormous project have been operating at the port of Kiel on German soil. That carries symbolism that is almost impossible to grasp.”
Addressing Navy personnel, Herzog said: “Go in peace on all your missions, in nearby and distant theaters, and return from them safely. We trust you, we appreciate you and we love you.”
According to a joint statement by the IDF and Defense Ministry, INS Drakon is the third and final submarine in the Dolphin AIP series purchased by the Defense Ministry for the Navy.
The submarine incorporates new and advanced technologies that place Israel at the forefront of global military technology and are expected to expand the Navy’s operational flexibility for years to come.
Preparations for the submarine’s arrival were accompanied by delays and concerns.
At one point, Norway and Denmark barred the submarine from sailing in their territorial waters for training and testing, even though it was operating under the German flag.
“This caused a delay of several months in the preparations. The Navy also had to contend with embargoes and boycotts by various countries because of the war,” a senior military official explained.
Ultimately, the Israeli and German crews were forced to conduct the training in the area between Sweden and Denmark.
The submarine’s arrival is another component of the significant force-building changes being planned by the Navy.
With about 98% of Israel’s trade arriving by sea, the Navy plays a critical role in protecting the country’s supply routes. Israel also sits at a strategic maritime crossroads connecting East and West.
The submarine arrives as the IDF closely monitors the growing naval capabilities of countries in the region, with Turkey viewed as the primary concern and developments in Egypt also under scrutiny.
Security officials say the Navy will need to expand to meet those challenges, noting that Israel’s relatively small fleet must keep pace with a rapidly changing regional maritime environment.
Building such capabilities, however, takes years. INS Drakon was ordered 14 years ago and, despite now reaching Israel, is not expected to become operational for another two months as crews install and integrate advanced Israeli systems.