'Old pile of crap': Trump slams Biden on video

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a video posted on social media platforms Thursday.
In the video, Trump calls Biden an "old, broken-down pile of crap," and said Harris was "so f*cking bad."
"We kicked that old, broken-down pile of crap,” Trump said in the video while driving a golf cart alongside his son Baron. “He just quit, you know, he’s quitting the race,” he added. “I got him out and that means we have Kamala, I think she’s going to be better."
“She’s so bad,” Trump added. “She’s so pathetic. She’s so f*cking bad.” Recent U.S. polls suggest Harris will be set to face off against the former president should Biden choose to step down from the presidential race following his first debate with Trump which led many American voters to become disillusioned with him after his poor performance.
“Can you imagine that guy dealing with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin? And the president of China — who’s a fierce person. He’s a fierce man, very tough guy,” Trump commented on Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” Trump concluded before driving off in his golf cart.