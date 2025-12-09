Watch: Blaze erupts in upscale Tel Aviv tower; residents flee down stairwells

A fire broke out late Monday on the 22nd floor of the Azrieli Town tower in Midtown, Tel Aviv, drawing eight fire crews to the luxury high-rise. Investigators suspect the blaze began when a cigarette was lit on a balcony.

