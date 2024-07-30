This is what happened during week 42 of the war

At the end of the 42nd week of the war in Israel, a Hezbollah rocket hit the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights killing at least 12 children and marking the largest single event casualty count since the start of the current hostilities with Hezbollah. Attacks by the group on northern Israel have since continued into this week. Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel will respond accordingly to the Hezbollah attack, though no such reprisal has yet been carried out. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the time of the attack in the U.S., where he delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress, during which he briefly outlined his proposal for the ‘day after’ the conflict. Meanwhile, the IDF continues to clear terrorist infrastructures and is reportedly close to the defeat of Hamas' Rafah Brigade. Hostage deal negotiations are expected to continue this week in Rome, following "day-after" discussions between the U.S., Israel, and the UAE in Abu Dhabi. Here is a breakdown of week 42: