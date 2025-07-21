Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes, urges ceasefire and release of Gaza hostages

“The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of the Catholic Church in Gaza,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations.”

On the situation in Gaza, Leavitt said Trump believes the conflict has dragged on “far too long” and has become “quite brutal” in recent days.

“He never likes to see that,” she said, referring to rising casualties from Israeli strikes. “He wants the killing to end, and he wants to negotiate a ceasefire in this region, and he wants to see all of the hostages released from Gaza,” she added.

