Lebanon to file UN complaint against Israel over border wall

against Israel over the construction of a concrete wall along the southern border that Beirut says extends beyond the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the Lebanese presidency said Saturday.

against Israel over the construction of a concrete wall along the southern border that Beirut says extends beyond the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the Lebanese presidency said Saturday.

, established by the United Nations, separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights. Israeli forces withdrew to that line when they left southern Lebanon in 2000.

, established by the United Nations, separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights. Israeli forces withdrew to that line when they left southern Lebanon in 2000.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday that the wall has rendered more than 4,000 square meters (nearly one acre) of Lebanese territory inaccessible to local residents. The Lebanese presidency echoed the concern, calling the construction “a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday that the wall has rendered more than 4,000 square meters (nearly one acre) of Lebanese territory inaccessible to local residents. The Lebanese presidency echoed the concern, calling the construction “a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday that the wall has rendered more than 4,000 square meters (nearly one acre) of Lebanese territory inaccessible to local residents. The Lebanese presidency echoed the concern, calling the construction “a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”