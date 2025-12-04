Israeli among 10 arrested in Thailand following police raid on illegal poker games

Thai tourist police raided a rented house on Koh Phangan this week and arrested 10 foreign nationals, including one Israeli, on suspicion of illegal gambling. Officers seized poker equipment and 134,950 baht in cash, roughly 4,220 dollars or about 13,600 shekels.
Police said the raid took place Monday around 10 p.m. at a house known as Golden Moon in the island’s Moo 1 area. The operation followed a report that foreigners were gathering there for gambling. Officers spotted several motorbikes outside, looked through a gap in the curtains and recorded video of the game before entering.
Inside, police detained six Russians, a Romanian, an Israeli, a German and a Briton seated around a long table covered in green felt. Playing cards, chips, an automatic shuffler and a large amount of cash were found on the table. One of the Russians, Anton Kozko, 36, was identified as the organizer and the tenant of the property, paying 30,000 baht a month. He told police he had invited friends through phone calls and messaging apps. The cash was found in a waist bag he was carrying.
All 10 were charged with illegal gambling, while Kozko also faces charges of organizing and operating a gambling venue. The suspects were taken to the Koh Phangan police station for further questioning and legal proceedings.
Gambling, including poker, is banned in Thailand except for the state lottery and licensed horse racing. The Thai government recently tightened enforcement and in late October revoked the prior administration’s temporary recognition of poker as a sport.