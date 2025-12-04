Israeli among 10 arrested in Thailand following police raid on illegal poker games

raided a rented house on Koh Phangan this week and arrested 10 foreign nationals, including one Israeli, on suspicion of illegal gambling. Officers seized poker equipment and 134,950 baht in cash, roughly 4,220 dollars or about 13,600 shekels.

Police said the raid took place Monday around 10 p.m. at a house known as Golden Moon in the island’s Moo 1 area. The operation followed a report that foreigners were gathering there for gambling. Officers spotted several motorbikes outside, looked through a gap in the curtains and recorded video of the game before entering.

