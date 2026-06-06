New Mossad chief Roman Gofman ousts deputy once seen as agency’s future leader

Mossad chief Roman Gofman informed Deputy Mossad Director A. on Friday of his decision to end A.’s tenure in the position.
A., it should be noted, was the candidate favored by outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea to succeed him. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, chose instead to appoint his military secretary, Gofman, a move opposed by Barnea.
In an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Mossad, it was announced that Gofman intends to appoint a new deputy director from within the organization.
“The move is part of the incoming Mossad director’s assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization’s objectives and challenges in the coming years,” the statement said.
“The Mossad director expressed his deep appreciation to A. for 22 years of operational service in the Mossad and for his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” the statement said.
“During his service, A. was at the forefront of the organization’s operational activities across three operational divisions, commanded two of them and led a series of groundbreaking operations. For his achievements, he was awarded five Israel Security Prizes.”
The Prime Minister’s Office statement also said that “A. wished the Mossad director great success in his role and made clear that he will continue to place his experience and capabilities at the service of the Mossad and the State of Israel whenever required.”