‘We hope your soul is free’: Aviv Maor, 18, killed in northern terror attack, laid to rest

“How do we go on living without you, without your scent, your laughter and your humor?” her father, Tal Maor, said through tears as he eulogized his eldest daughter. “We were privileged to be closest to your light. We hope your soul is free now and that you are watching over us from above. We will love you forever.”

Her younger sister, Nitzan, also spoke at the funeral. “I never imagined I would be eulogizing my sister at 17, and you, my beautiful girl, had not yet turned 19,” she said. “There are no words to sum up what you were to me and to the entire world.”

