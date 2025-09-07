Israel releases footage of Iranian missile strike in Haifa that wounded 55

Footage was released Sunday from a missile strike in Haifa’s lower city during the war with Iran, two and a half months after the attack wounded 55 people.
The missile hit on June 20 near the “Missile Tower,” the government office building named for former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The strike caused heavy damage to the tower and to dozens of surrounding offices in Haifa’s government complex. The city courthouse was also hit but has since resumed operations, while the tower itself remains abandoned and is classified as a “dangerous building.”
At the time, Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav said “two strategic points in the city were hit.” Emergency crews reported that most casualties had not reached protected spaces, underscoring the importance of heeding warning sirens.
Government ministries that had operated in the tower — including the Interior, Finance and Economy ministries — have since relocated, forcing Haifa residents to travel to other cities for services.
The strike also damaged dozens of cars, businesses and offices, and Haifa’s al-Jarina Mosque. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the mosque afterward to express support for worshippers.
The June 20 attack occurred in the midst of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran. Israel launched the fighting with Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s military leadership, nuclear scientists and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the campaign with Operation Midnight Hammer. More than 30 Israelis and over 1,000 Iranians were killed before a cease-fire took effect on June 24.