IDF confirms Iranian warhead hit Haifa without siren after system glitch

A ballistic missile fired by Iran, and not an Israeli interceptor as initially believed, struck a residential neighborhood in Haifa on Monday , wounding eight people and causing extensive damage, the IDF said Tuesday, blaming a technical failure that prevented interception or activation of warning sirens.

According to the findings of a probe by the Home Front Command and the Arrow missile defense system array, the missile’s warhead detached mid-flight, and interceptors were mistakenly launched at a different part of the projectile. As a result, the warhead exploded inside Haifa without being intercepted. One individual was lightly injured just feet from the impact site and was later discharged from the hospital.

Home Front Command teams dispatched to missile impact sites nationwide ( Video: IDF )

“The investigation yielded several immediate lessons, which are now being implemented,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF continuously reviews operational performance and reminds the public that no defense is impenetrable. It is important to stress that there was no malfunction in the Home Front Command’s alert system.”

Because the incoming warhead was not detected, the only warning issued to residents was a loud SMS alert sent in advance. The missile involved was a known type of Iranian ballistic weapon, carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

Home Front Command officials praised the public’s response during the attack, calling it “responsible and exemplary.” The findings were released as part of a joint debriefing with the Israeli Air Force.

Yechiel, a resident living near the impact site, told Ynet, “I was home with my family when the whole house shook from a massive blast. I’ve never heard anything like it. We knew it was very close. Within minutes, we heard rescue sirens. We need to understand why there was no siren. It’s very concerning.”

The missile strike in Haifa was part of Iran’s retaliation for a U.S. strike on Islamic Republic nuclear facilities early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Home Front Command is set to hold a situational assessment later in the day and is expected to recommend easing some restrictions beginning Wednesday. A final decision is due later Tuesday.