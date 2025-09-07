Uman pilgrimage in doubt as Moldova talks break down; Romania may step in

The government is facing a stalemate in negotiations with Moldova over the funding and operation of a proposed temporary terminal at Chisinau Airport, intended to facilitate flights for thousands of Hasidic worshippers heading to Uman, Ukraine for the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage at Rabbi Nachman of Breslev's gravesite.
Israeli officials had proposed allocating NIS 10 million to cover Moldova’s demands as part of a larger NIS 20 million operation, which includes building the terminal, security, policing, transportation, food services and staffing. The terminal alone is estimated to cost around NIS 8.7 million. Israel would also deploy dozens of security personnel, police officers and interpreters to support the operation.
However, Moldovan authorities have added new conditions to the agreement, including immediate payment before flights begin and the requirement that equipment funded by Israel remain with Moldova. These stipulations have escalated tensions and prompted consideration of alternate routes through Romania.
In an extraordinary discussion overlaying ministers from five Israeli government departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office, the state agreed to funnel the necessary budgets to meet Moldova’s demands. Still, a dedicated negotiation team has been assembled to finalize the details.
Shas Party chairman Aryeh Deri, though not a member of the government, strongly advocated approving the funding. He also proposed allowing ultra-Orthodox men who have not enlisted in the military to travel for the pilgrimage, arguing it is a religious journey. Attorney General Gali-Baharav Miara has raised concerns, citing the risk of enabling individuals to circumvent service obligations.
Deri rejected a proposal to levy a per-passenger fee (~NIS 330 each) to offset costs, insisting the state bear full financial responsibility given the pilgrims’ modest means. He invoked their long-awaited spiritual journey and argued, “Why shouldn’t the state fund this?”
Despite cross-party pressures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sided with Deri’s stance against taxation. However, the added demands from Moldova have slowed progress, raising doubts about whether the terminal project can be fully realized—but Israeli officials have not ruled out boosting access via alternative routes such as Romania.