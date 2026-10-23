IDF names two soldiers killed in deadly shooting attack near Hebron

The IDF cleared for publication the names of two soldiers killed in the shooting attack near Hebron : Staff Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman, aged 23, from Ashkelon, a squad commander in the Ari Battalion (775), Search and Rescue Brigade, fell in combat in the Judea Junction, and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, aged 20, from Hod Hasharon, a combat soldier in the Ari Battalion (775), Search and Rescue Brigade, fell in combat in the Judea Junction.

The IDF said three other people wounded in the attack were also soldiers and that their injuries were classified as minor. The families of the casualties have been notified.

Gallery Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem

Two Palestinian terrorists arrived at the scene, got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The gunbattle lasted more than 20 minutes, during which additional forces arrived, including the deputy commander of the Ari Battalion and a company commander from the battalion. The soldiers worked together to flank the terrorists and killed them.

A search of the terrorists' vehicle uncovered a large quantity of ammunition. Authorities believe the attackers had planned a major attack against civilians and intended to reach the main roads before proceeding into Israel's interior.

However, investigators are still examining whether the attackers were part of a cell directed by an outside organization or acted on their own initiative. Because both terrorists were killed, the investigation is continuing in an effort to determine their intended destination.

Magen David Adom paramedics and emergency medical technicians, working alongside an IDF medical team, treated the wounded at the scene before evacuating them to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.

Footage of the attack on Route 35 at Okfim Junction

Ofer Ohana, a medic who arrived Friday morning at the scene of the attack at Yehuda Junction on Route 35, managed to film the exchange of fire while under live fire himself.

"The terrorist keeps shooting. The exchange of fire between the terrorist and our forces is continuing. We can't get the wounded out. There has been active gunfire for more than 20 minutes," he can be heard shouting in the footage.

Meanwhile, a photographer for the French news agency AFP captured footage of the two terrorists reloading their weapons during the exchange of fire and later filmed their bodies lying on the ground after they were killed.

The IDF will examine the AFP photographer's account to determine whether he happened upon the scene by chance or had received advance information about the attack.

Footage from Kiryat Arba security chief Moshe Butavia's helmet camera

Moshe Butavia, Kiryat Arba's security chief, took part in the gunbattle with the terrorists.

"We received a report of a shooting attack targeting a military force on Route 35, with casualties. Security forces from the area rushed to the scene, including me," Butavia told ynet. "The terrorists arrived in a vehicle, stopped at a spot where they couldn't be seen, quickly got out and opened fire."

He added: "In the morning, residents are traveling along the road, including buses taking students to schools in Kiryat Arba. I arrived at the scene about 15 minutes after the incident began. When I got there, I joined the fighting. Two terrorists were firing from an elevated position, and we engaged them for about 20 minutes until a force commanded by the sector's deputy battalion commander killed them."

Describing the scene, Butavia said: "The terrorists arrived in a stolen vehicle with yellow Israeli license plates. The soldiers at the scene prevented the attack from spreading to the main road and endangering passing motorists. That prevented a much greater disaster."

Butavia praised the security forces, saying: "The army works hard every night, carrying out numerous operations to maintain residents' security and protect the roads and communities. We must remain vigilant."