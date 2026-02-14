US and Iran set to hold second round of nuclear talks in Geneva

The United States and Iran are expected to hold a second round of nuclear talks in Geneva next Tuesday as both sides seek a diplomatic path to avert conflict, according to U.S. and other sources familiar with the planning.
President Donald Trump has expressed a preference for a negotiated solution but has simultaneously ordered a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, including the deployment of a second aircraft carrier strike group.
The US delegation in Geneva will include senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran’s delegation is expected to be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Oman’s foreign minister, who has been mediating between the parties, is also expected to attend.
Trump told reporters that any deal must include Iran’s commitment to zero uranium enrichment, a core demand that has so far complicated negotiations.
Behind the scenes, U.S. officials have been relaying messages through mediators to Tehran in the lead-up to the Geneva talks, an indication of intense diplomatic activity even as the threat of military action looms.