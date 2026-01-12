‘I heard snoring’: Tel Aviv woman recounts finding Palestinians squatters asleep on her couch

Nadia thought she was returning to the quiet comfort of home after a trip abroad. Instead, she walked into a surreal nightmare: two complete strangers, fast asleep on her living room couch .

“I opened my door, as always, coming back from vacation, and I noticed a terrible smell — that was the first thing. Then I heard snoring — not just one person, but at least two,” she recalled in an interview with Israeli outlet Ynet. “I tried to turn on the light, but it didn’t work — they switched it off. I turned on my flashlight and saw a man sleeping right on my sofa. I was tired and angry, and I screamed, 'Who are you? What are you doing here?' They didn’t even wake up, and that actually helped me.”

Returning from vacation, Nadia found Palestinian squatters in her living room ( Video: Lior Sharon )

It wasn’t a scene from a thriller. It was Saturday night in central Tel Aviv, and the intruders were two Palestinian men, ages 17 and 21, who had illegally crossed into Israel and broken into her apartment while she was away. Police say both have prior criminal records for property crimes.

Still in shock, Nadia ran outside and called the police. “That was the best decision I could’ve made,” she said. “They arrived in five minutes. They took them away in handcuffs, put them in the car, and then we went on to check what was missing inside the apartment.”

Among the stolen items: some cash, a few pieces of jewelry, including a signature piece from her own line that she wore as a personal good-luck charm. “It was strange because that night my flight was delayed, and I arrived at the exact moment when they were deeply asleep.”

According to police, the suspects were carrying credit cards, valuables and large amounts of cash. Both claimed to be cleaners working in the building. But Nadia suspects they had broken in before. “It was their seventh robbery,” she said. “I’m so happy that the police and I managed to catch them, and they won’t disturb anyone else anymore—I hope for a very long time.”

1 View gallery Cash allegedly stolen by the suspects ( Photo: Israel Police )

What she can’t understand, though, is how they got in. “They entered with a key exactly like mine. I don't know how they got it. This is a mystery,” she said.

Days later, Nadia still hasn’t returned to her apartment. She’s staying in a hotel, trying to process what happened. “I went to the hotel. I still didn't come back,” she said. “I will think what to do. The most important to understand the reason and all details.”