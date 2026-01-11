Back from vacation, Tel Aviv woman finds Palestinian squatters in her living room

Search of apartment uncovers large amounts of cash, jewelry, credit cards and other property suspected of having been stolen from the home

A Tel Aviv resident returned home early Saturday after a trip abroad to find two undocumented Palestinians asleep in her living room after breaking into the apartment.
The woman fled the apartment in panic, went downstairs and called emergency services. Officers arrived at the scene, accompanied her back inside and woke the intruders, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old from the West Bank who did not have permits to be in Israel. Both were arrested and taken for questioning before being transferred to the Abu Kabir detention facility.
(Photo: Israel Police)
A search of the apartment uncovered large amounts of cash, jewelry, credit cards and other property suspected of having been stolen from the home.
A court extended the detention of the 17-year-old until Tuesday and the detention of the 21-year-old until Monday.
The two suspects claimed they work as cleaners in the building and have prior criminal records for property offenses. The investigation is continuing, including whether they were involved in similar break-ins.
